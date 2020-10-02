Daughter left puzzled by death of father despite facility’s COVID-19 precautions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Ronald Vanderzee loved to drive and enjoy the outdoors.

"My dad would go fishing at Goose Island. He loved to trickle through and watch the deer being fed," said Ronald's daughter Kris.

She summarized the 80-year-old as a fighter during a phone call with News 19. He lived through back surgeries, broken legs, and blood pressure problems.

"He was going to outlive us all," said Kris. "My dad was too stubborn to do anything but still go and make due with what his circumstance was."

Vanderzee contracted COVID-19 while living at Benedictine Living Community in La Crosse. On Tuesday, he passed away from complications due to the virus. Vanderzee was the county's fifth death. He was part of a 34 case wave over the past two weeks in the county at long term care facilities.

Ronald's passing has left his daughter puzzled as to how he got the virus if the care facility was taking the proper precautions.

"The test just blew our minds. How does a nursing home resident contract COVID-19?" said Kris.

Kris's story is just one of what many families are experiencing across the nation. A Mayo Clinic Health System doctor tells News 19 that these deaths in care facilities stem from how communities are approaching the virus.

"That is the end result of ongoing community transmission and the things that we are doing as a society and how much we are say opening up and reducing our social distancing," said Dr. Pritish Tosh, M.D. who is Head Infectious Diseases Physician for Mayo Clinic Health System.

While Kris appreciates the care provided by staff at Benedictine, she finds it hard not to dwell on how her father's death could have been prevented.

"He was living. Yeah, he was living in bed, but that's not the reason he died."

Vanderzee had been bedridden since breaking his leg. Family had not been in physical contact with him for seven months. Staff were the only one interacting with the 80-year-old.

News 19 reached out to Benedictine Community Living but they did not return our messages. However, they do provide a list of precautions they are taking when it comes to COVID-19.

One bullet point in particular stated, "When identified, we work to contain the virus by created specialty units with designated staff to care for them and protocols for enhanced environmental cleaning in use."

Despite the reassurance, Kris will always remain skeptical.

"I'm so confused why someone who is totally so protected from staff or himself. How did he get this?"

Kris and her brother were able to see their father in the hospital for 15 minutes at the very end of his life with proper safety precautions.

Read more here from the La Crosse County Health Department on the increase in COVID cases at care facilities.