Whitehall, Wis. (WXOW) Defending Dairyland champ Blair-Taylor opened the 2020 season with an 18-14 win over rival Whitehall in the season opener for both.

Cam Fremstad hit Matthew Waldera with an early score to give Blair-Taylor the lead.

Later, Fresmstad hit Alec Reismann for a touchdown pass to give the Wildcats the lead again.