EU slaps sanctions on 40 Belarus officials, not Lukashenko

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union officially has imposed sanctions on 40 Belarus officials over irregularities in the election that returned President Alexander Lukashenko to power and the security crackdown that followed. Lukashenko is not on the list of targeted individuals, but EU leaders say the authoritarian president could be added later if he continues to refuse talks with the Belarus opposition. Friday’s move had been held up for weeks by tiny Cyprus, which wanted similar sanctions against Turkey over its energy exploration in the Mediterranean Sea. EU leaders solved the problem with a statement of support for Cyprus and a warning to Turkey.