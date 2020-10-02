Female veterans outraged over Van Orden’s memoir

AU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three female veterans living here in Western Wisconsin said they're outraged over 3rd Congressional District Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden's actions in the military.

An excerpt of Van Orden's 2015 memoir has come under controversy, with some saying it depicts him sexually harassing two female officers during his time as a Navy SEAL.

Thursday, the women we spoke with shared their experiences of being harassed and assaulted while in the military and say that Van Orden's actions in his book play into a deep-seated culture of harassment in the military.

Karri Kline said she experienced harassment during her time in the United States Naval Academy. To this day, the 62-year-old said she still deals with PTSD, anxiety, and depression as a result of her traumatic experiences. She feels the things Van Orden said in his book are unethical.



Another female veteran on the call, Helen Kelly, a former lieutenant for the U.S. Navy Reserve, said the statements in the book glamorize sexual misconduct.

"This conduct is totally reprehensible and not the qualities of a leader of the highest moral character," said Kelly. "A person advocating the lost art of manhood which disrespects others does not represent the values of the hard working decent folks of Western Wisconsin let alone the United States Navy."

Earlier this week at a Women For Van Orden event, he defended the excerpt of his book, telling News 18 that the incident was a medical emergency and the female officers exposed to a male patient by Van Orden were medical personnel.