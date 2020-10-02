Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 0
Dunkerton 52, Central Elkader 6
East Sac County 26, Missouri Valley 0
Greene County 15, Clarinda 7
Lawton-Bronson 12, South O’Brien, Paullina 6
Logan-Magnolia 53, West Monona 0
Murray 60, Seymour 6
Riverside, Oakland 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 14
South Hardin 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Southwest Valley 51, Sidney 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Postville 0
