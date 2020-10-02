 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:09 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 0

Dunkerton 52, Central Elkader 6

East Sac County 26, Missouri Valley 0

Greene County 15, Clarinda 7

Lawton-Bronson 12, South O’Brien, Paullina 6

Logan-Magnolia 53, West Monona 0

Murray 60, Seymour 6

Riverside, Oakland 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 14

South Hardin 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Southwest Valley 51, Sidney 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Postville 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

