GOP continues in-person events while Democrats campaign-from-home 32 days before election

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Both presidential campaigns respond differently to COVID-19 pandemic.

Local Republicans continue to hold in-person events while Democrats opt to increase phone banking and virtual events.

Former La Crosse County Republican Party chair Sue Lynch serves as the women's engagement director for "Trump Victory 2020" spoke at a "Women for Trump" luncheon on Friday.

"With him being tested positive I'm sure he'll quarantine himself and hopefully God-willing that it won't progress and come October 15th he'll be back on the debate stage with the former Vice President," Lynch said in regards to President Donald Trumps' recent positive COVID-19 test. "I'm sensitive to all of that. I'm 68-years-old so I'm in that class but good social distancing and wearing a mask… I have honored that in most of the events that I've been at."

La Crosse County Democrats chair Michael Smuksta said their party holds fewer in-person events because they care more about safety.

"They're following health department protocols as far as I know and so that would limit the campaign that they could do in terms of the size of the crowds," Smuksta said. "In terms of the COVID-19 pandemic which has been spiking in La Crosse. We don't want to risk other people's health. It shows that we're following the precautions that should be followed."

Lynch said that their in-person events follow safety precautions.

“A lot of them are outdoors so that helps," Lynch said. "But I think you have to be reasonable in understanding what you're susceptible to washing you hands and all of the CDC guidelines we try to abide by.”