Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center to host mental health webinars

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center has three mental health webinars coming up in the following months. The three webinars focus on communication, connection, and hope.

The first webinar occurs Thursday, October 22 at 12PM. The webinar, Communication focuses on how parents can manage to talk about COVID-19 in their families. The webinar includes Sabrena Laack, Outpatient Mental Health Therapist as the presenter. To sign up go to the event registration link.

The second webinar, Connection occurs on Thursday, October 29th at 12PM. This webinar focuses on the importance of connecting with others during this hard time. Sabrena Laack, Outpatient Mental Health Therapist once again be the presenter. To sign up for this webinar, go to the registration link.

The third webinar, Hope focuses on how to find hope manage anxiety and stress, and stay positive during these hard times. The event takes place at 12 PM on Thursday, November 5th. Once again, Sabrena Laack, Outpatient Mental Health Therapist presents the seminar. To register follow the link.

Individuals attending the webinars can ask questions during each webinar session.