Hong Kong murder suspect plans to turn himself in to Taiwan

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong murder suspect, whose case led the government to attempt to pass an extradition bill last year that sparked massive protests, is expected to return to Taiwan this month to answer the charges of killing his girlfriend. Chan Tong-kai, who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan in February 2018 before fleeing back to Hong Kong, says his lawyer is arranging for his return to the self-ruled island. In a voice recording released to media, Chan apologized to the woman’s parents, saying ,“My determination to go back to Taiwan and hand myself in has never changed, please do not worry.” Many Hong Kong residents opposed the bill because it would also have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China.