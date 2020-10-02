Hundreds in India protest gov’t handling of fatal rape

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in India have demanded the dismissal of the government of a northern state where a 19-year-old woman from India’s lowest caste was allegedly gang raped and later died in a hospital. They carried placards and shouted “Hang the rapists” and ”First raped by devils, then by the system” as they assembled in on open area close to Parliament in New Delhi. The protesters said the Uttar Pradesh state government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, was attempting to cover up the crime and was not allowing anyone to meet the victim’s family. TV news channels showed their reporters being refused entry to the family’s village by large numbers of police.