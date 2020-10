Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) In a battle between a small school power and big school playoff contender, the small school prevailed.

Edgar beat Onalaska 12-7 Friday night in Onalaska.

Onalaska turned the ball over four times and was stuffed on a 4th and goal at the one by the Edgar defense.

Kyle Brewster had 83 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Edgar.