India’s COVID-19 fatalities top 100,000, behind US, Brazil

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has crossed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, putting the country’s toll at nearly 10% of the global fatalities and behind only the United States and Brazil. The Health Ministry also raised the country’s confirmed caseload to more than 6.4 million with 79,476 new infections. The grim milestone comes at the heels of a growing crisis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist government that has been criticized over the handling of the virus and doing very little to alleviate the contracting economy that has left millions jobless. Experts say the death toll is most certainly an undercount as deaths may have been attributed to other causes, especially in the early days when testing was abysmally low.