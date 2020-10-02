Inflation slump in Europe could presage more stimulus

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Annual inflation in the 19-country eurozone sagged further below zero in September, strengthening expectations that the European Central Bank will add to its emergency stimulus to help the economy through the pandemic. The consumer price index was down 0.3% in September, even lower than the minus 0.2% figure in August. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, was at 0.2% in September from 0.4% in August. The core figure is often considered the better measure of price movements in the economy as a whole. Weak inflation could push the ECB to add to its 1.35 trillion euros in regular bond purchases, possible at its meeting in December.