INVESTIGATION: Two off-duty Mauston police officers involved in altercation, charges pending against one

MAUSTON, Wis. (WXOW) - An investigation into an altercation involving two off-duty Mauston Police officers leads to charges against one of the officers and three other men.

The City of Mauston released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the investigation.

Sparta Police Chief Emilee Nottestad said her department was contacted by Mauston Police to impartially investigate the August 8 incident at Randall's Uptown Bar in Mauston.

Sparta investigators found that the two officers, McKenna Huffman and Brian Raabe, were involved in an altercation with another person in the bar. It led to another altercation that involved several other bar patrons.

The man who was involved in the original confrontation, Brent Fitzgerald, was hurt during the incidents.

Following the investigation, Sparta Police forwarded the names of several people to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office who was handling the prosecution.

Their office charged Raabe with Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

Three other men also had charges brought against them:

Blake Fenwick, 20, of Mauston - Substantial Battery and Disorderly Conduct

Derek Medearis, 22, of Mauston - Disorderly Conduct

Kyle Woodward, 22, of Mauston - Disorderly Conduct

All four are scheduled for court appearances on October 14.

Both Huffman and Raabe were placed on administrative leave after the incident. The City of Mauston said in a post on their Facebook page that with the investigation complete, they can now start their internal investigation into whether the officers remain on the force.

Two other Mauston Police officers are also on administrative leave for a separate off-duty incident on August 26.

The city's Facebook post said they don't have any additional comments on the first incident or any new information to release on the second.

Because of the two incidents, the Mauston Police Department is down four of its ten officers. They've reached out to other nearby departments to assist the city.