Investigators search Florida landfill in case of missing mom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are searching a South Florida landfill for clues in the disappearance of a woman who hasn’t been seen since her toddler was found wandering alone in an apartment complex parking lot in July. The FBI didn’t provide many details about the Leila Cavett investigation, including how they zeroed in on a Pompano Beach landfill. Cavett is from Jasper, Alabama, and had lived in Atlanta before she went missing during a trip to South Florida. Her mother, Tina Kirby, told the South Florida SunSentinel last month that the FBI informed her that her daughter is dead.