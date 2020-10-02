Judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Dane County judge has decided to hold off on declaring whether Madison officials can legally collect absentee ballots in city parks. Officials placed poll workers in city park on Sept. 26 to collect ballots and plan to do it again Saturday. An attorney representing Republican legislators has warned the city that such events are illegal. Five Madison voters filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking a declaration that such events are legal. Judge Mario White during a hearing Friday questioned whether he can rule since no one involved in the suit opposes the collection program. He asked the voters to file briefs on whether a controversy exists by Oct. 9.