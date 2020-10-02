Lebanon orders 111 towns, villages closed to curb pandemic

BEIRUT (AP) — Authorities have ordered a lockdown in more than 100 towns and villages across Lebanon after hundreds of people tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days and amid a shortage in hospital beds. The outgoing interior minister said in a statement Friday the complete lockdown of 111 towns and villages will go into effect Sunday morning and last until Oct. 12. Lebanon has been witnessing a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks. More than 40,000 cases have been registered so far since February in the small country of 5 million. The country has registered 374 deaths so far.