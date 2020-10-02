Mayor Kabat: Trump rally canceled for numerous reasons

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The mayor of La Crosse said a number of issues led to the cancellation of President Donald Trump's rally that was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday at the La Crosse Regional Airport.

Mayor Tim Kabat said that a provision in a lease between the city of La Crosse and a tenant at the La Crossee Regional Airport prohibits political rallies and events of a similar nature from being held there. After the city informed the tenant that Saturday's presidential rally would violate that leasing agreement, the tenant decided not to host the rally at the airport.

"Dan Kapanke suggested that Copeland Park could be a potential second location [for the rally]. We informed him that any type of event at Copeland Park world require a special event permit," said Mayor Kabat. He continued, "We told Dan [Kapanke] that he had the right to apply for a special event permit, but it was very unlikely that the city was going to issue any permits because of the pandemic and the limits of what we're trying to do to slow down the spread of the virus in La Crosse."

Mayor Kabat said that if Joe Biden wanted to host a rally of the same magnitude of President Trump in La Crosse, he would have also requested that the rally be held elsewhere.

"It would be a different situation if the president was being hosted by someone on private property. If there's no city permission that's needed, there wouldn't be anything that would stop that. Like we do for every president or vice president or other campaign officials, we would work with them to make sure that the event is safe like we do all the time," said Mayor Kabat.