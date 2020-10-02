Michigan Supreme Court strikes down governor’s virus orders

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The court says she drew authority from a 1945 law that is unconstitutional. The decision is an extraordinary development in a monthslong tug-of-war between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature. They have complained that they have been shut out of major orders that have restricted education, the economy and health care. Coincidentally, the court’s opinion emerged on the same day that Whitmer’s critics submitted more than 539,000 signatures in a bid to repeal the 1945 law.