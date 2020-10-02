Minnesota Update: Nearly 1,200 new cases Friday and ten deaths from COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — State health officials said Friday that 1,184 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state of Minnesota along with ten new deaths.

The state has seen reported 2,059 deaths and 101,366 cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Seven of the ten deaths were at long-term care facilities in the state. A total of 1,472 of the deaths came at long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the total number of cases, 90,492 no longer need isolation, MDH said.

At the county level, Winona County recorded 23 new cases. Four each were in the 15-19 and 50-54 age groups, with three each in the 20-24, 25-29, and 45-49 groups. Two were in the 55-59 age range. One each was reported in the 30-34, 35-39, 60-64, and 65-69 age groups.

Fillmore County had ten additional cases on Friday with Houston County reporting six more confirmed cases of the virus.

County-level information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Get additonal COVID-19 coverage here.