Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

CHICAGO (AP) — News that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 sparked an explosion of rumors, misinformation and conspiracy theories that littered social media feeds. By Friday morning, nearly 30,000 Twitter users had retweeted a variety of conspiracy theories about the news, according to an analysis by VineSight, a tech company that tracks online misinformation. The news is ripe for foreign and domestic internet instigators to exploit by pushing online disinformation about the two presidential candidates, and opens the door for unwitting people to spread misinformation without realizing that what they’re sharing is false, experts say.