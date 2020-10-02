Over in a hurry: A couple bad days end MLB seasons

The Cincinnati Reds had a quick, disappointing trip the MLB playoffs in 2020. After two games, 22 innings and zero runs, their season is over. The Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins also had their seasons come to abrupt endings after losing the first two games of their respective three-game series. MLB’s playoffs were expanded to 16 teams this season after the schedule was altered to due COVID-19. The opening round’s best-of-three format has been action-packed. But for teams that got off to a slow start, the action was over almost before it started.