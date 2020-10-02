Pandemic spells quieter return from Alps for Bavarian cows

SCHOENAU AM KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Each fall the Resch family bring their cows down from Alpine pastures, and each year the crowd of tourists coming to watch the traditional Bavarian spectacle grows bigger. This year pandemic travel restrictions meant the celebratory return of the herd Friday was more muted than usual, as visitors from Asia and the Americas stayed away. That didn’t stop the Reschs from welcoming the 15 cows and herdswoman Petra with beer, schnapps and music. After leading the cows down from their pastures to to Koenigssee, the animals were draped with flowers and loaded onto a ferry to take them back home to the farm for winter.