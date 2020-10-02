Parkland parents create AI video of slain son to spur voters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A teenager killed in the Parkland school massacre is urging his peers to vote in a newly released computer-generated video. The realistic video created through artificial intelligence shows Joaquin Oliver wearing his signature hoodie and beanie, an earbud casually hanging from one ear. His parents created the video released Friday for their organization Change The Ref to empower young people to engage in politics and other issues. The 17-year-old was among the 17 killed in the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School. Next month’s election would have been his first chance to vote.