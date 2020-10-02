Police: 5 officers resign after Black man’s death in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Officials have announced that five North Carolina police officers have resigned amid accusations they failed to seek immediate medical attention for a Black man who died after fatally ingesting drugs. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said Thursday that the officers left their roles after he recommended them for dismissal. He said they didn’t follow a policy of seeking medical assistance for Harold Easter, a 41-year-old suspect who ingested crack cocaine during his arrest. Easter suffered a medical emergency in an interview room and died three days later. Prosecutors said they couldn’t charge the officers because they couldn’t prove Easter would’ve lived even with immediate medical attention.