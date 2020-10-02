Prosecutors: Not enough evidence to prove Wisconsin attack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say there’s not enough evidence to prove that a young biracial woman was set on fire during protest in Wisconsin this summer. Eighteen-year-old Althea Bernstein alleged that four white men walked up to her car during a June 24 protest in Madison, sprayed her with lighter fluid and tossed a flaming lighter at her — setting her neck and face on fire. The U.S. attorney’s office in Madison said in a statement Friday that a team of federal and state investigators conducted interviews and reviewed traffic cameras but couldn’t come up with enough evidence to prove that the attack occurred. Bernstein’s family issued a statement, saying she is healing and they appreciate investigators’ work.