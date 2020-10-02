Putting a pause on rain chances for today

Frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures falling nearing freezing. So with temperatures that cool, make sure to have that jacket out the door. By this afternoon with such a chilly start, highs will struggle to touch the 50s.

Today will be the first day without any of those pesky spotty showers. The sunshine may even work out of the clouds, especially early this morning. Yet, quickly overnight the cloud cover will return and so will the rain chances.

The morning will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies with a cool start. It will remain fairly quiet for most of the day before rain returns. Light scattered showers will move in late Saturday. Accumulations will remain under a quarter of an inch. A few showers could linger into Sunday morning.

Rounding off the weekend, the sunshine will return Sunday. But temperatures still trend cooler with highs in the 50s. This could be the last 50 degree day before a warm up.

Mostly sunny conditions move in Sunday. These conditions will stick around for most of the week. A few isolated rain chances may work in Monday and Tuesday.

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett