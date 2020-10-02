Recordings reveal confusion behind Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The evidence heard by a Kentucky grand jury in the police killing of Breonna Taylor reveals a drug raid plagued by fear and confusion. The Louisville police officer who fatally shot Taylor says he saw only a shadowy mass and didn’t know how many times he opened fire. Investigators later matched 16 of the 32 shots fired to his gun. Taylor’s boyfriend said when he saw her bleeding he called his mother before dialing 911. The revelations came out in recordings released Friday. The normally secret proceedings were made public following an outcry over the grand jury’s decision not to charge any police officers for Taylor’s death. One officer was charged with shooting into a neighboring home.