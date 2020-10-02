Rep. Jim Hagedorn was with the president on Air Force One

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- KTTC can confirm that Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) was aboard Air Force One with President Donald Trump for his flight to Minnesota on Wednesday.

The president confirmed in a tweet late Thursday night that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Hagedorn, who represents Minnesota's first congressional district, was on the aircraft, along with Rep. Tom Emmer and Rep. Pete Stauber.

It was quite an honor spending yesterday with President Trump and my colleagues Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber, as well as... Posted by Jim Hagedorn on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in February of 2019. He has been receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic.

In a Facebook post on Sept. 17, Hagedorn said he's feeling great. Recent tests showed he's responded "remarkably well" to cancer treatment.

"The progress thus far is really a mini miracle," Hagedorn said.

On Wednesday, Trump arrived in Minneapolis around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, where he was attending a fundraiser.

He was greeted on the tarmac by Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R), House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and Senate candidate Jason Lewis, among others. Lewis is challenging Sen. Tina Smith for her seat in the U.S. Senate.

Hagedorn's office said he was administered a COVID-19 test on Friday morning and results are expected to be available later that day.

His office said he spoke with the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, and said his interactions with those who tested positive "did not meet the criteria of close contact - within a distance of six feet for a duration of more than 15 minutes." The congressman was advised by Monahan to continue his official duties "such as voting on the House floor, wear a mask, and delay air travel until the results of his COVID-19 test are confirmed as ‘negative.'"

"Congressman Hagedorn wishes President and Mrs. Trump, and all dealing with illness, a full and speedy recovery," Hagedorn's office said in a statement.