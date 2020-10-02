Shock, sympathy, criticism: World reacts to Trump infection

TOKYO (AP) — News that U.S. President Donald Trump was infected with the world's most notorious disease is drawing reactions around the world — of shock, sympathy, glee and, of course, the ever-present outrage and curiosity.

Trump's revelation that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus flashed across screens everywhere, upending plans and sparking a response from presidential offices to the thousands looking to weigh in on social media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered wishes that Trump's “inherent vitality” would help him pull through, while a Japanese official simply said she was reminded of the importance of masks in her country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is wishing the U.S. president and the first lady a “full and speedy recovery” after they said they tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery,” Netanyahu tweeted on his official account, referring to his wife.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is wishing U.S. President Donald Trump a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19.

Johnson tweeted Friday morning: “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”