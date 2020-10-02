Siblings, grandparents to be let in to Canada amid COVID-19

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Siblings, grandparents and adult children of Canadians and permanent residents are among those who will soon be exempt from COVID-19 border restrictions in Canada. The expansion of who can enter Canada comes after increasing public pressure on the government to show more compassion to families who are separated. Those who don’t directly qualify under the expanded family rules will be able to apply to enter for compassionate reasons. Canada first closed its borders to all but a shortlist of essential workers in the spring in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.