Tomah Health celebrates one-year anniversary with a donation

TOMAH, Wis. - (WXOW) - Tomah Health is celebrating their one-year anniversary of being open with a donation to the Tomah Boys & Girls Club.

Tomah Health was open for about five months before the pandemic hit. Fortunately, they didn't lay anyone off, rather found a way to create jobs because of the extra precautions and screenings they had to perform.

"One year ago today we accepted our first patient into the new building so it is kind of an exciting time," said Philip Stuart, CEO of Tomah Health. "We just wanted to celebrate and let the staff know that they have come a long ways and this is a great opportunity for us to reflect on our transition to the new building."

This milestone is now marked by a $1,000 donation to the Tomah Boys & Girls Club.

The Boys & Girls Club has pillars of success for each of their kids: academics, healthy lifestyles, good leadership , and character building.

This donation from Tomah Health falls under the healthy lifestyles program. Everyday after school they provide kids with a hot nutritious meal through their Kids Café Program that Tomah Health helped them build. Last year they served over 30,000 meals to their kids.

"This kind of support is so necessary and we count on it," said Karen DeSanto, CEO of The Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin. "The partnership of Tomah Health continues to be something that we look to. It just keeps growing, it does not change and it certainly is a pillar of our organization."

The Boys & Girls Club is celebrating 20 years of work this year and community support is necessary to have continued success.

"The community has to surround our kids and Tomah Health is one of those big partners that do that," said DeSanto.

Tomah Health looks to expand further and continue providing the community with the support they need.