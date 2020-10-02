Trump campaign Rock County trip ‘postponed indefinitely’

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump will no longer be traveling to Rock County this weekend after he and First Lady Melania Trump contracted the coronavirus.

He was planning to visit the Badger State Saturday during a campaign stop, but that schedule has been altered after receiving a positive COVID-19 test.

The president will not be making the Saturday trip to Janesville and the entire event has been "postponed indefinitely," according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Melania Trump also tweeted about their positive tests Friday morning. She said they are “feeling good” and she has postponed all upcoming engagements.

White House Dr. Sean Conley confirmed the news in a memo early Friday morning.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley said in the memo.

After receiving the news of his positive test, President Trump canceled a Friday rally in Sanford, Florida. He still has a closed press call with seniors on his schedule.