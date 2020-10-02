Trump’s diagnosis rocks final stage of presidential campaign

An election year already defined by a cascade of national crises is descending further into uncharted territory, now that President Donald Trump says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. No one knows exactly what comes next. But the development settles the focus of the campaign where Democratic nominee Joe Biden has put his emphasis for months — on Trump’s response to a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. And for the short term, it’s grounded Trump in a quarantine, denying him the large public rallies that fuel his campaign.