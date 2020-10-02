TV’s ‘Warrior’ latest proof that Bruce Lee still holds sway

PHOENIX (AP) — Even nearly 50 years after his death, Bruce Lee can still make ripples. From this summer’s ESPN documentary, “Be Water,” to Quentin Tarantino’s heavily criticized depiction of him in “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood,” the martial arts legend continues to captivate audiences. That continues with “Warrior,” a Cinemax historical drama inspired by his original idea and premiering its second season Friday. The show follows the titular warrior, Chinese immigrant Ah Sahm, who arrives in 1870s San Francisco. A screen icon who struggled with racism, Lee is now influencing the careers of the mostly Asian cast as Hollywood faces a national reckoning on race and representation.