UN authorizes inspection of vessels for migrants from Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing member nations to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya suspected of smuggling migrants or engaging in human trafficking from the north African nation for another year. The German-sponsored resolution also authorizes the seizure of vessels being used for migrant smuggling or human trafficking from Libya. It “condemns all acts of migrant smuggling and human trafficking into, through and from the Libyan territory and off the coast of Libya.” It says this endangers Libya’s stability and endanger hundreds of thousands of people.