Weekend clouds

Chilly Friday…

Northwesterly winds weren’t particularly strong, but they helped keep afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Some clouds moved in and out during the day, but it was a bright day.

Frost Advisory…

The colder readings will lead to lows in the 30s and a few 20s in the traditionally colder locations. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from Midnight until 8 AM Saturday morning for Jackson and Monroe Counties.

Clouds streaming in…

A weak weather system will move through the area for part of the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies tonight into Saturday and Saturday night will thicken a bit. Very light and spotty rain showers are possible Saturday and Saturday night, but they won’t amount to much. By Sunday plenty of sunshine will dominate.

Warming trend for next week…

Highs will return to the 60s and lower 70s for next week, and I foresee dry and pleasant weather for the duration. Morning lows will start the week in the 30s, but they will rebound into the 4os and lower 50s. The longer range outlooks will carry the warming into the middle of the month.

Pollen season is easing…

Mold counts will remain high over the coming days, but the ragweed pollen counts should be in the lower range for the next several days as the season comes to an end.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden