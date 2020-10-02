West Salem School Officials say classroom plans will remain fluid

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - At a Monday night school board meeting, West Salem school officials said they decided to vote to follow the municipality numbers given to the West Salem community regarding teaching students.

Ryan Rieber, the Superintendent for the School District of West Salem, said, if a student comes down with an illness, teaching plans are in place to meet the needs of that quarantined student(s).

"I think there are pros and cons to everything. Our students and our staff do not have right now are that connection with our kids. Having that in-person connection with our kids is an important thing," Rieber said. "If we need to restrict in-person learning and go back online again, we are prepared to make that change when that change is needed."

The district is using several online platforms to continue to provide education. Those platforms include Google-classroom, Zoom weblinks, Schoology, and Seesaw for Schools.