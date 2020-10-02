Wisconsin Update: 45 new cases in La Crosse Co. Friday

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Wisconsin recorded five deaths to COVID-19 in the past day and 97 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The state reported 10,850 new negative tests and 2,745 positive tests.

The five deaths has raised the total at 1,353 people (1.1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 103,530 or 81 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 81.8 percent of their hospital beds overall, and 80.6 of their ICU beds. There currently are 669 COVID-19 patients with 208 of them in ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 33 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 22 of the 33 are in intensive care.

In total, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in its Friday update that La Crosse County had 40 new cases of the virus.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from Wednesday's DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 151 (+4) 2 Crawford 188 (+4) 0 Grant 1,137 (+26) 19 Jackson 168 (+4) 1 La Crosse 3,245 (+75) 4 Monroe 612 (+17) 3 Trempealeau 705 (+19) 2 Vernon 262 (+5) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

