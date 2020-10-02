WI State Fair favorite embraces pumpkin spice craze

MILWAUKEE (WXOW) - 2020 continues to surprise, and this time, a near 100-year-old Wisconsin favorite takes on a new flavor.

For the first time in its 96 year history, the State Fair Cream Puff comes in a pumpkin spice variety.

The limited time offer runs now through Oct. 4 at the State Fair's drive-through in West Allis. Visitors must enter the fairgrounds at Gate 5 on 84th Street.

A three-pack of the Cream Puffs costs $12. A six-pack will run $22.

Delivery is an option for an additional $15 fee. To get delivery, you must order a pack of a dozen, which costs $44. Additional ordering details are online at the State Fair website.