WXOW earns three Upper Midwest Emmy nominations

(WXOW) – WXOW in La Crosse received three nominations from the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences or Emmy Awards.

The 2020 Upper Midwest Emmy Award nominees were announced Friday, October 2.

The first is in the Newscast-Daytime (Markets 121+) for the May 14 MidDay newscast. Anchor/Producer Andrea Albers, Producer Allante Walker, and Director Steve Bland received the nomination for their efforts.

Bland also was recognized by the Academy for his work in editing in the Promotion: News - Single Spot category for a Sports Overtime promo written by Brittany Rau, WXOW's Director of Marketing and Community Relations.

Lastly, this is the first time the station's digital platform was honored with a nomination. Social Media Digital Content Manager Kevin Millard was nominated in the Interactive Media category for the station's COVID-19 coverage.

Winners are announced in an awards ceremony streamed live on Saturday, November 14.