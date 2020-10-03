8 charged in French cryptocurrency scheme to finance jihadis

PARIS (AP) — France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said that eight people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a complex scheme financing Islamic extremists in Syria through the use of cryptocurrencies. Three suspects have been handed preliminary charges of financing terrorism and terrorist conspiracy. Five others, charged with financing terrorism, will be sent to trial by the end of the year. The scheme used cryptocurrency, a digital currency that can provide various levels of anonymity, to finance extremist groups. It was initially uncovered by a team within the French Economy Ministry that traces fiscal fraud, money laundering and terror financing.