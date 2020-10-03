Head of Thai zoos shot dead amid missing wildlife scandal

BANGKOK (AP) — The head of Thailand’s state zoological agency has been shot dead as he was pursuing an investigation into the suspicious disappearance of rare animals from a zoo in a southern province. Police said the director-general of the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand was shot several times Saturday in the offices of the Songkhla Zoo, where he had arrived to investigate. They said the suspected gunman, a senior official at the zoo, fled the scene and killed himself in his living quarters. The motive for the shootings was not immediately clear, but police said the suspected gunman was one of four senior officials of the zoo being investigated in connection with the disappearance of a rare albino barking deer.