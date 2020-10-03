HorseSense hosts safe Fall Harvest Festival

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - HorseSense hosted their third annual Fall Harvest Festival.

The festival is one of their main fundraisers to raise awareness and support for their therapeutic riding program.

HorseSense has been around for 31 years, but until five years ago, they didn't have a headquarters. Now, they have 40 acres of land to offer sessions.

Normally, HorseSense Fall Harvest Festival includes carnival games for kids, a barbeque, portraits with therapy horses, and other events. In 2018, they had around 100 people come out and support the local non-profit. Last year, they doubled that number.

This year, they were expecting to continue to push the numbers, but because of the pandemic, they had to do a safe drive-thru style instead. The organization invited people to come greet their therapy horse along the route.

They also had a 50-50 cash raffle to support their program and Bingo to play along the route.

The facility is currently at 10% capacity which means not all the riders have been able to come back yet. Because they are following CDC social distancing and sanitation guidelines, only able body riders are able to attended sessions to ensure everyone's safety.

When they are at full capacity, HorseSense has about 105 riders which is a 154% increase since 2017. They have seen tremendous growth in the last few years, and although they aren't able to welcome all the riders back at this time, this event allowed them to visit their horses.

"What makes horses so incredible is that they are very in-tune to your emotions. You almost become one with the animal," said Samantha Hall, HorseSense Executive Director.

HorseSense has had a huge impact on many lives. For some, it is their escape.

"In seventh grade I was in a really dark place," said rider Krystail Young. "HorseSense has really just helped with my mental health and helped me become more of a social person and more confident. This is kind of where I come to let everything go from the real world."

HorseSense is a non-profit so they wanted to ensure that people know their donations are greatly appreciated.