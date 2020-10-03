 Skip to Content

John Thompson remembered as builder of young lives

New
4:29 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Thompson is being retmembered not only as a basketball coach but as someone who reshaped lives. He was recalled during a virtual memorial Saturday in which former President Barack Obama was mong those who spoke. The 78-year-old Hall of Famer died Aug. 30 and was fondly described by those who knew him best as a leader, mentor and social activist. Thompson coached Georgetown for 27 years and became the first Black coach to win the national championship in 1984. Says Obama: “What made coach Thompson special, what compelled us to celebrate his life today, is what he did to build young men.” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content