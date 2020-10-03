Kane Street Garden plans to stay open through winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Kane Street Community Garden struggled during the summer with fewer people gathering to volunteer and take care of the public garden.

The garden provides 30,000 pounds free of fresh produce for the community, grown by the community.

"I think it's sad that we don't have more education opportunities," Garden educator Emma Jonas said. "Our biggest challenge is being able to get the word out and tell people about it because we can't gather in groups."

Since the summer was slow, Jonas plans to keep the garden open throughout the entire winter.

She said spinach can grow during temperatures as low as 10 degrees and that the community can pick it on Mondays from 3-5 p.m.