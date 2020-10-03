 Skip to Content

Many in migrant caravan bused back to Honduran border

New
10:22 am National news from the Associated Press

POPTUN, Guatemala (AP) — Early Saturday, hundreds of Honduran migrants who had entered Guatemala this week without registering were being bused back to their country’s border by authorities after running into a large roadblock. Seldom since 2018 had the prospects for a migrant caravan been so discouraging. Guatemala’s president saw them as a contagion risk, and Mexico’s president speculated that the caravan was a plot to influence the U.S. elections. And newly formed Tropical Storm Gamma threatened to dump torrential rain on their planned route through southern Mexico. The migrants had also become increasingly frustrated with the lack of food.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content