Minnesota officials confirm more than 1,400 new virus cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have confirmed more than 1,400 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day and 14 deaths due to complications from the disease.

The update released Saturday shows that the state has recorded 102,787 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has gone up by 298, an increase of 41%.

The death toll now stands at 2,073, including 1,482 people who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 7,846 people have been hospitalized, including 2,170 patients in intensive care units.

(WXOW) - In southeastern Minnesota, Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties all report new cases on Saturday.

Fillmore had 7 new cases, with Houston recording four, and Winona County adding 16 more cases of the virus according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

In total, as of Saturday, Fillmore County logged 155 cases, Houston County 146, and Winona County 972. Neither Fillmore or Houston counties has had any deaths associated with the virus. Winona County has had 18 deaths to date.

Additional County-level information can be found on the MDH website.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Get additonal COVID-19 coverage here.