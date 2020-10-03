No course correction for state Republicans after Trump test

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican governors and lawmakers in many states have followed President Donald Trump’s lead on their response to the coronavirus, declining to impose mask mandates and pushing to lift restrictions on businesses and social gatherings as swiftly as possible. Revelations that the president and first lady are now among those who have tested positive for the disease appeared to do little to change their thinking. In the hours after the nation learned that Trump had tested positive for the virus, Republican-controlled courts, conservative groups and Republican lawmakers continued their moves against mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.