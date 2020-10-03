‘Not over.’ New York continues to see uptick in virus cases

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state’s daily count of new coronavirus cases is continuing on an upward trend. The state reported on Saturday that there were more than 1,700 new confirmed cases on Friday, up slightly from the day before with case totals not seen since May. Some of the hotspots in the state included the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where more than 350 people tested positive, and in suburban Rockland County, which saw at least 120 new cases. The hardest hit regions of the state, on a per capita basis, were the Southern Tier area along the Pennsylvania border and the Mid-Hudson Valley.