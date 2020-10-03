Saturday Art Market extends through October

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown Mainstreet Inc. added three more weekends of "Saturday Art Market" shows through October.

The extra weekends give local artists more opportunities to put their hard work on display.

"The market has been difficult with all of the other art fairs and art markets closed due to COVID this summer," Artist Cindy Stuhr said. "So having this opportunity to sell more art during the fall has been wonderful."

The art market runs Saturdays from 10-3 p.m.

Artists can register for a tent here.